FORT HALL — A police officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man during an early Thursday morning confrontation outside of a home on the Fort Hall Reservation, authorities said.
The incident began to unfold around 2:45 a.m. when Fort Hall police responded to the report of a man knocking on the door of a Sheepskin Road residence and refusing to leave, according to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
The first Fort Hall police officer to arrive on the scene located the man, who was standing next to the home with a knife in his hand, the tribes said.
"The officer gave him several commands to drop the knife and the individual refused," the tribes stated in a news release. "The officer deployed his Taser on the suspect which failed to incapacitate him."
A second Fort Hall police officer then arrived on the scene and the knife-wielding man charged at him, the tribes said.
"After several attempts were made to get the suspect to drop the knife, the officer discharged his firearm," the tribes stated in their news release. "The officers attempted life saving measures, and emergency medical services were called to the scene, but the suspect succumbed to his injuries."
The man's family has been notified of his death, the tribes said.
His name and the name of the officer who shot him have not been released.
The shooting is under investigation by the FBI and Bingham County Sheriff's Office.
"There is no current danger to the public and no further information will be provided at this time," the tribes said.
