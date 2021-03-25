UPDATE:
We are no longer searching for Jamison. Thank you for your assistance. No further information will be released.
ORIGINAL STORY:
IDAHO FALLS - The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for Jamison Liljenquist, a 19-year-old male resident of Idaho Falls.
Jamison was last seen yesterday afternoon and was reported missing after he did not return home as expected and has since been unreachable.
Jamison Liljenquist is described as a Caucasian male, 6’ 2”, 160 pounds, with blue eyes and red hair. He may have been wearing a black coat and white Nikes.
Anyone who has seen Jamison since yesterday afternoon or who is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to please contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.