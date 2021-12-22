Unattended death

Pocatello police respond to an unattended death on North Harrison Avenue on Wednesday morning. 

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — An unattended death was reported on Wednesday morning near downtown Pocatello, police said.

Several police officers including detectives responded to the death, which occurred at a home on North Harrison Avenue. 

Police said they investigated the death and determined there was no foul play involved.

North Harrison was temporarily shut down because of the incident. 