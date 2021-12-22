Police: No foul play involved in death near downtown Pocatello By Journal Staff Dec 22, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello police respond to an unattended death on North Harrison Avenue on Wednesday morning. Kyle Riley/For The Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save POCATELLO — An unattended death was reported on Wednesday morning near downtown Pocatello, police said.Several police officers including detectives responded to the death, which occurred at a home on North Harrison Avenue. Story continues below video Police said they investigated the death and determined there was no foul play involved.North Harrison was temporarily shut down because of the incident. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Foul Play Police Officer Pocatello Police Crime Death Detective Incident Recommended for you Idaho State Journal Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor Full Time Position Available loading... Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest e-edition of the Idaho State Journal. Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Related Products Trending Today Articles ArticlesPolice: Chubbuck man arrested after high-speed chase in Pocatello with kids in carWINTER STORM WATCHES DECLARED FOR MUCH OF EAST IDAHOFormer Pocatello city councilman dies in one-vehicle crashCourt dismisses felony burglary, assault charges filed against Pocatello womanLocal father who reportedly killed infant son pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughterIdaho man charged with first-degree murder, cannibalismTravis W. Hopkins, Westside Players longtime board president, dies at 45Woman dies in sauna at Fort Hall recreation centerPocatello police captain's Secret Santa game grows to help hundreds of familiesFallout comes quickly from secret Utah State football team recordings Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Gutter Install Services SIDINGS, WINDOWS, SEAMLESS RAIN Apartments Furnished Room for Rent, Near ISU, Twin Bed, Plumbing Plumbing