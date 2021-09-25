Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
On Thursday, September 23, at approximately 3:30 p.m., an Idaho State Trooper on patrol observed the driver of a motorcycle traveling in excess of 60 mph in a 40 mph speed zone eastbound on Lincoln Road east of North Hitt Road in Bonneville County.
The motorcyclist turned north onto N. 31st E. The Trooper attempted a traffic stop, activating the emergency lights and sirens, however, the motorcyclist failed to stop, and accelerated north onto N. Deborah Drive. The motorcyclist appeared to nearly lose control several times until the motorcycle tipped and threw the driver. The Trooper immediately called for emergency medical assistance. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released.
During the investigation, the Trooper received consent to search the driver's backpack. Inside the pack, the driver was found to be in possession of a plastic baggie with a white substance identified as methamphetamine with a total weight of approximately 6.4 ounces, a variety of marijuana products including items packaged for delivery, a scale, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash. The driver was also found to be in possession of more than 370 pills identified as fentanyl.
During the investigation, the Trooper also found the motorcyclist was driving without privileges, his eyes were bloodshot and watery, and other evidence consistent with being under the influence of marijuana.
The Trooper arrested the motorcycle driver. He was booked into the Bonneville County jail on the following charges.
Arrested: Aaron L. Wadsworth, 33, Idaho Falls
Charged: Eluding a peace officer (F)
Trafficking Methamphetamine (F)
Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver - Fentanyl (F)
Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute (F)