A 34-year-old Meridian man has been charged with nine felonies after police say he shot at least two people and fired at pursuing officers during a high-speed chase on Interstate 84 near Burley early Wednesday.
Braddley David Wayne Tannehill faces one count of battery with the intent to commit a serious felony, two counts of assault with the intent to commit a serious felony, three counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm, one count of eluding, one count of destroying or concealing evidence and an enhancement for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime, according to court records.
The incident involving Tannehill began to unfold around 2:20 a.m. early Wednesday morning when Idaho State Police dispatch received a report from a woman driving a 2010 Toyota Sienna van that she had been shot at around 1:55 a.m. while traveling east on I-84 west of Mountain Home, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday. The woman reported that her vehicle had also been shot around 2:13 a.m., state police said.
The woman was struck by a gunshot during one of the shots-fired incidents, which resulted in her being transported to a local hospital, according to state police reports. The woman was treated and released, state police said.
Another motorist contacted dispatch around 2:48 a.m. to report that a man, later identified as Tannehill, was driving a red 2002 Ford Ranger pickup truck when he shot at the motorist’s white Chevrolet truck on the eastbound lanes of I-84 west of Twin Falls, police said. The motorist followed the red Ford pickup and provided updates to dispatch.
State police located Tannehill driving the red Ford pickup truck on I-84 about 3 miles east of the location in which the second motorist reported being shot at and a pursuit ensued, said police, adding that law enforcement agencies from the city of Jerome and Jerome county joined the chase as it passed Jerome.
An Idaho State Police trooper reported to dispatch around 3:01 a.m. that his vehicle had been shot by Tannehill during the pursuit, though it was not disabled and the trooper continued the chase, police said.
Ten minutes later, Tannehill fired additional shots at a pursuing Gooding County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a bullet struck the front driver’s side bumper, police said.
An Idaho State Police trooper was able to successfully deploy spike strips around 3:19 a.m. on I-84 just east of Twin Falls, deflating the front two tires of Tannehill’s Ford pickup, according to police reports.
Moments later, a state police sergeant observed Tannehill stop and park the truck in what appeared to be a defensive position in regards to pursuing law enforcement before driving again at a slow pace eastbound on I-84, police said. The sergeant advised officers to maintain a safe distance and use their patrol rifles if necessary to provide additional safety, police said.
Around 3:23 a.m, the sergeant reported hearing gunshots pass by his vehicle. Three minutes later, the sergeant observed Tannehill stop the truck at mile marker 192 east of Twin Falls and exit the vehicle, police said.
The sergeant planned to strike Tannehill with his patrol vehicle before seeing that he was unarmed, said police, adding that the sergeant swerved at the last minute and struck the driver’s side of the Ford pickup and missed Tannehill.
Tannehill and a female passenger were taken into custody at that time, police said. Police determined Tannehill shot the female passenger in the upper thigh during the pursuit so she was transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance where she was treated and released. Tannehill was arrested and booked into the Jerome County Jail in Jerome.
Police recovered four firearms along I-84 that Tannehill had thrown from his vehicle during the high-speed pursuit, police said.
State police detectives interviewed Tannehill at the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office in Burley around 6 a.m. Wednesday, during which he said “weird things happen” when he gets together with the female passenger. State police declined to comment on whether or not the female passenger will face any criminal charges for this incident, state police said.
Tannehill said he shot at motorists because he thought people were after him and following his vehicle, police said. Tannehill estimated that he fired 30 rounds from an AR pistol, numerous rounds at motorists with a rifle, and multiple rounds at motorists with a Glock handgun, said police, adding that Tannehill told them he fired two 20-round magazines and had to reload once during the entire drive on I-84.
Tannehill considered killing the female passenger and himself at the end of the pursuit, but opted to throw the guns out of the truck and surrender instead, police said. Tannehill admitted to using drugs in the past, but said he was not under the influence during this incident, police added.
Tannehill remains incarcerated at the Jerome County Jail with a $100,000 bond. He appeared in court for an arraignment hearing Thursday and is due back in court on April 21 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of all nine felony charges against him, Tannehill faces up to 120 years in prison and a fine of up to $60,000.