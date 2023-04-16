Shooting

Pocatello police and a Pocatello Fire Department ambulance pictured near Denny's restaurant in Chubbuck after a robbery suspect fatally shot himself in the head outside of the eatery on Saturday night.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

An armed man robbed a woman in the area of a north Pocatello restaurant and then fatally shot himself in the head outside of a nearby Chubbuck eatery, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when a masked man with a handgun robbed a woman outside of MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill and Pub on the 4100 block of Pole Line Road in Pocatello, police said. The gunman took the woman's purse, wallet and cell phone and then fled on foot.

