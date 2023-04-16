Pocatello police and a Pocatello Fire Department ambulance pictured near Denny's restaurant in Chubbuck after a robbery suspect fatally shot himself in the head outside of the eatery on Saturday night.
An armed man robbed a woman in the area of a north Pocatello restaurant and then fatally shot himself in the head outside of a nearby Chubbuck eatery, authorities said.
The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when a masked man with a handgun robbed a woman outside of MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill and Pub on the 4100 block of Pole Line Road in Pocatello, police said. The gunman took the woman's purse, wallet and cell phone and then fled on foot.
Pocatello and Chubbuck police immediately responded and caught up with the gunman minutes later near the Costa Vida restaurant in the 100 block of Bullock Street. The gunman then ran toward the Denny's restaurant on the 4300 block of Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck.
Police said they pursued the gunman on foot, surrounded him outside of Denny's and tried to get him to surrender.
The gunman then shot himself in the head and died at the scene, Pocatello police said.
The man's name has not been released.
Police said the woman was not injured during the robbery.
Police shut down Yellowstone Avenue in the area of Denny's and Bullock Street between MacKenzie River and Denny's for several hours because of the incident.
The gunman's death is being investigated by Pocatello and Chubbuck police with help from the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
