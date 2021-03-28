POCATELLO — A man had his nose bitten off during a fight at a Pocatello bar early Sunday morning, police said.
The fight happened around 1:10 a.m. at a birthday party celebration at the Odyssey Bar, 250 E. Center St., police said.
The incident unfolded when two Pocatello area men got into an argument at the party that soon turned physical.
One of the men pinned the other man to the bar floor and began punching him repeatedly in the face, police said. At this point the man being punched grabbed the other man's head and bit his nose off, police said.
Someone at the bar quickly retrieved the severed nose and put it on ice so that it could be reattached, police said.
Pocatello police and fire units responded to the Odyssey and the man whose nose had been bitten off was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.
PMC staff members said they would be able to reattach the man's severed nose, authorities said.
An update on the man's condition was not available on Sunday, police said.
The other man did not require hospitalization, police said.
Police said they cited and released both men for disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Pocatello police are not releasing the names of either man involved in the incident.