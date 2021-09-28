A Washington man has been charged with seven felonies and is facing up to life in prison after pointing a firearm at a retired Idaho Supreme Court judge and his wife on Interstate 15 in Bingham County on Friday, according to Idaho State Police.
Kyle Lewis Phillips, 33, of Spokane, Washington, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of the controlled substance fentanyl with the intent to deliver and grand theft, all felonies following the incident, according to court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.
Additionally, a woman who was in the car with Phillips at the time of the incident, Sky A. Logue, 30, has been charged with one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, according to police.
The incident began to unfold around 1:47 p.m. Friday when retired Idaho Supreme Court Judge Roger Stephen Burdick contacted state police to report that a male passenger, later identified as Phillips, in the back seat of a red sedan with Washington plates had flashed a handgun at him and his wife while they were driving on Interstate 15 in Bingham County, state police said.
Idaho State Police and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle just as it pulled off of Interstate 15 at exit 47 in McCammon, police said.
Police conducted a search of the vehicle and located an unloaded Makarov pistol, a loaded Springfield XD9 and $1,000 in cash in a lock box in the back passenger seating area, police said.
Police also located a loaded Taurus in a backpack in the back seat area and a loaded Beretta reported stolen out of Washington in a purse in the front seat of the vehicle, police said.
State police also located over $6,000 in cash and approximately 146 grams of fentanyl pills in four plastic bags in a black box, about 326 grams of meth in a bag in the back seat of the vehicle and about 33 grams in another bag in the back seat area, police said.
Logue was also found to be in possession of fentanyl pills, police said.
Both Phillips and Logue were arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where they remained incarcerated as of Tuesday afternoon.
Logue appeared in front of 6th District Judge Scott E. Axline on Monday, during which her bond was set at $25,000 and a preliminary hearing where prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level was scheduled for Oct. 4.
If convicted of the felony possession of a controlled substance fentanyl, Logue faces up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.
Phillips appeared in front of 6th District Judge Lynn O. Brower on Monday, during which his bond was set at $100,000 and a preliminary hearing where prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level was scheduled for Oct. 4.
Phillips, who has previously been convicted of felony drug and weapons charges, also faces a felony enhancement for being a persistent violator in the state of Idaho. Such charge could extend any prison sentence Phillips faces by no less than five years and up to life in prison, court records say.
If convicted of the seven felony charges and the felony enhancement against him, Phillips faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison and up to $225,000 in fines.