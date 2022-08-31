A Pocatello police vehicle blocks West Burnside Avenue near the scene of Tuesday night's fatal shooting in Chubbuck.
CHUBBUCK — Police have a man in custody following a fatal shooting near a Chubbuck motel.
The incident began to unfold around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when Chubbuck police received several calls that a man had been shot near the Extended Stay Pocatello motel on West Burnside Avenue in Chubbuck.
Responding police, firefighters and paramedics found the adult male victim along West Burnside and immediately began administering CPR.
The life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
Police began questioning people in the area about the shooting and identified an adult male person of interest.
Police said they located the man at Extended Stay Pocatello around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and have detained him for questioning in connection to the shooting.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim or the name of the person of interest.
Police said the investigation into the shooting is in its infancy and more information will be released as it becomes available.
West Burnside Avenue and multiple other nearby streets were temporarily shut down by police because of the shooting.
Chubbuck police said they wanted to thank the Chubbuck and Pocatello fire departments, Pocatello police, Bannock County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police for assisting them with the incident.
