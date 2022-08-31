Chubbuck incident

A Pocatello police vehicle blocks West Burnside Avenue near the scene of Tuesday night's fatal shooting in Chubbuck.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

CHUBBUCK — Police have a man in custody following a fatal shooting near a Chubbuck motel.

The incident began to unfold around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when Chubbuck police received several calls that a man had been shot near the Extended Stay Pocatello motel on West Burnside Avenue in Chubbuck.