Police Lights ISJ

KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police said Monday that they were investigating a shooting that left four people dead in the small city of Kellogg. One person was in custody, according to police.

“Detectives arrived late last night. ... They are continuing to work and process the scene,” a state police spokesperson said in a text message.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.