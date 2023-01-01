BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at the Short Stop gas station located at 985 S. Broadway St. at approximately 1:25 AM on 01/01/2023.
During the initial response, patrol officers discovered an adult male severely injured. Officers provided aid until the adult male was transported to Bingham Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later to transported Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Investigators from the Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detective Division responded to the scene to investigate the stabbing.
Within hours, investigators identified all parties involved in the altercation at the Short Stop gas station. Additionally, investigators have conducted multiple interviews and obtained evidence and video surveillance during the investigation.
This is still an ongoing investigation. Therefore, the names of those involved in this incident are being withheld to protect the investigation's integrity. The individuals involved in this altercation are known to each other, and it appears to be an isolated incident.
The adult male that was transported to EIRMC is in critical condition at this time.
Currently, no arrest has been made in this case because it involves unique circumstances surrounding an aggressor and self-defense issue that needs to be evaluated by the Bingham County Prosecutor's Office upon completion of the investigation.
The Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detective Division is still vigorously investigating this case and has been in close contact with the Bingham County Prosecutor's Office.
The Blackfoot Police would like to thank the Bingham County Sheriff's Office for their assistance during this incident. No more information will be released about this incident right now.
