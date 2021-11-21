At 7:26 pm last night, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the Bone Rd. near 9th S. to a one vehicle injury crash.
As they arrived, Deputies located a male and female who had been ejected from the vehicle. The male was identified as 39 year old Estevan Reyna Jr. and found to be deceased at the scene.
The female was transported by ambulance to EIRMC with extensive injuries from being ejected during the crash.
Story continues below video
Deputies are continuing to investigate and believe high speeds, failure to wear seatbelts, and alcohol were a factor in this crash. No further information is available at this time.
As we approach the holiday season, the Bonneville County Sheriffs Office reminds everyone to be responsible and avoid getting behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking or using drugs.
Always wear your seatbelts, utilize car seats, obey the traffic laws and make paying attention to your driving a priority. Doing these safe things will greatly reduce the risk of being involved in a crash.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.