UPDATE FROM CHUBBUCK POLICE DEPARTMENT: An update to the shooting incident that occurred during the late night hours of 8-30-22 at the Pocatello Extended Stay at 291 W. Burnside in Chubbuck.
During our investigation last night we were able to identify a person of interest in this case who was placed into custody early today. This afternoon, Teshombee Qamayne Lang, a 31 year of age male was booked into the Bannock County Detention Facility charged with Manslaughter, Idaho Code 18-4006 as well as Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Idaho Code 18-3316. In addition to those charges Lang also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia.
We anticipate being able to release the identity of the victim sometime tomorrow once all of the proper notifications have been made.
The investigation is still very much in progress. Bringing this individual into custody would not have been possible without the the cooperation of all agencies involved. This is a good example of the dedication and commitment to serving our community by members of the Chubbuck Police, Pocatello Police and the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and we thank them all for their assistance.
ORIGINAL STORY:
CHUBBUCK — Police have a man in custody following a fatal shooting at a Chubbuck motel.
The incident began to unfold around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when Chubbuck police received several calls that a man had been shot on the outside property of the Extended Stay Pocatello motel on West Burnside Avenue in Chubbuck.
Responding police, firefighters and paramedics found the adult male victim along West Burnside and immediately began administering CPR.
The life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
Police began questioning people in the area about the shooting and identified an adult male person of interest.
Police said they located the man at Extended Stay Pocatello around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and have detained him for questioning in connection to the shooting.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim or the name of the person of interest.
Police said the investigation into the shooting is in its infancy and more information will be released as it becomes available.
West Burnside Avenue and multiple other nearby streets were temporarily shut down by police because of the shooting.
Chubbuck police said they wanted to thank the Chubbuck and Pocatello fire departments, Pocatello police, Bannock County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police for assisting them with the incident.