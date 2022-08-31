UPDATE FROM CHUBBUCK POLICE DEPARTMENT: An update to the shooting incident that occurred during the late night hours of 8-30-22 at the Pocatello Extended Stay at 291 W. Burnside in Chubbuck.

During our investigation last night we were able to identify a person of interest in this case who was placed into custody early today. This afternoon, Teshombee Qamayne Lang, a 31 year of age male was booked into the Bannock County Detention Facility charged with Manslaughter, Idaho Code 18-4006 as well as Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Idaho Code 18-3316. In addition to those charges Lang also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia.