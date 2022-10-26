Christopher James Ward

On the night of October 16th, Idaho State Police responded to the report of a hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist near the intersection of S. State St and E. 4800 S. in Franklin County.

Responding troopers located a 25-year-old bicyclist who was seriously injured and was airlifted for medical attention. Based on the investigation, troopers believed a 2015-2018 Volkswagen Jetta sustained extensive front-end damage when it struck the bicyclist before fleeing the area. ISP requested public assistance to identify and locate the Jetta.

