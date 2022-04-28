Jaxon Metcalf
IDAHO FALLS — On April 26, 2022, Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to Tautphaus Park for a report that a person had been stabbed in the wrist.
Officers arrived and located a teenage person who had sustained injuries to their wrists consistent with being cut with a knife. The injuries required medical attention but were not life threatening.
Officers spoke with the teen and other witnesses who reported that Jaxon Metcalf had injured the teen with a knife before leaving the area.
On April 27, around 6:30 p.m., Metcalf was located in Idaho Falls and was taken into custody.
Metcalf, a 19-year-old resident of Rigby, Idaho, was arrested for Aggravated Battery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon and was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.