Just after 4:30 p.m. yesterday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 7000 S. block of 55th W. to a report of a Protection Order Violation. Deputies made contact with a female who told them 27 year old Makena Bret Lagana showed up at the residence, pointed a handgun, and shoved her to the ground. Lagana then left the residence with his two children ages 2 and 4. Deputies were aware of a Protection Order in place barring contact between Lagana and the children, their mother, and the residence.
Deputies notified area Law Enforcement of the circumstances and to be on the lookout for Lagana. Around 6:00pm, Lagana and the two children were located in the Ross Dress For Less parking lot on 25th E. by Deputies who convinced him to release the children peacefully. Lagana was taken into custody at that time and the children were safely returned to family.
Lagana was found to be in possession of multiple unknown prescription pills along with Marijuana and several items of Drug Paraphernalia in his vehicle. Deputies also located two loaded handguns inside the vehicle.
While on scene, Lagana advised Deputies he had ingested a baggie of heroin just prior to having contact with them. Deputies requested Idaho Falls Fire respond to the scene and ultimately Lagana was transported to Idaho Falls Community Hospital for follow up care.
After Lagana was cleared by medical staff at the hospital he was transported to the Bonneville County Jail. Lagana was booked on Felony charges of 2nd Degree Kidnapping, 1st Degree Stalking, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Destruction of Evidence, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. In addition, Lagana was booked for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Domestic Assault in the Presence of a Child, all Misdemeanors.