A man and a woman were injured following a crash on Interstate 86 near Pocatello that unfolded following a pursuit involving a Fort Hall Fish and Game officer, according to Idaho State Police.
The crash occurred on the eastbound lane of Interstate 86 west of Pocatello around 8:27 p.m. Thursday, Idaho State Police said.
A 53-year-old Pocatello man driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was fleeing from a Fort Hall Fish and Game officer when he attempted to drive through the median, state police said.
The vehicle rolled and came to a rest in the westbound left lane of Interstate 86, police said.
Neither the driver, nor the 25-year-old woman in the passenger seat, whom police are not identifying, were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were both ejected from the vehicle, state police said.
They were both transported via ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment, according to police.
The westbound left lane of Interstate 86 was blocked for approximately two hours while authorities investigated, police said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
