POCATELLO — Local police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an person suspected of causing extensive damage to dozens of vehicles at a local towing and salvage company.
Chris Willson, the general manager of Custom Towing and Recovery, located on the 1200 block of Wilson Avenue in Pocatello, estimates that between 40 and 65 vehicles, including classic and vintage cars from the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s, were vandalized between noon and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Willson says all of the vehicles that had glass features — including windshields, mirrors or headlights — that were previously intact, they were completely smashed during the incident.
“There are some of the vehicles that had every piece of glass on them smashed to bits,” Willson said. “Some of those are vintage cars from the ’30s to the ’50s and had specially curved glass that you just can’t find anymore.”
Willson’s towing lot and salvage yard is insured, he said, adding that he is still waiting for an insurance adjuster to examine the damaged vehicles. However, he has estimated the damage to be between $5,000 and $10,000.
The Pocatello Police Department confirmed on Thursday that the investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing, and encouraged anyone who might have any information about the vandalism to contact dispatch at 208-234-6100.
In addition to the many vandalized vehicles, Willson says the person responsible also rummaged through several vehicles owned by others that had been towed to the lot, adding that he was working to ascertain if the perpetrator had stolen any items or parts from any of the vehicles.
Willson said he first learned of the damage on Monday morning, when an employee went to the salvage yard to locate and remove a part from a vehicle for a customer. At first, the employee believed it was just a few vehicles that had been vandalized, but by the time he and others had scoured the entire lot, the number had grown to several dozen, or almost every vehicle in the lot.
“The only reason they didn't get to the cars near the front of the building is because one of the workers pulled up to the lot and the guy hurried and jumped over the back fence,” Willson said.
Willson was able to narrow down the timeframe of the vandalism by reviewing the surveillance footage captured with security cameras installed at the facility, he said.
Willson has provided the footage to Pocatello police for review and told that a detective was working to produce a still-image of the suspect. After reviewing the footage himself, Willson described the person responsible as a teenage boy with shoulder-length dark hair and an average build. He said the person on the footage was alone, wearing cut-off denim shorts and a short-sleeve shirt.
Furthermore, Willson says footprints left in the mud at the salvage yard near the vandalized vehicles were similar to an athletic shoe and that the person responsible used either a set of nunchucks or a small bat to smash out the windows.
Willson said he is offering a substantial award for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
“We’ve done a ton of work to secure the front of the shop area, but never thought somebody would rampage through the back area,” Willson said. “We’re hoping this guy might have told somebody about what he did or that there is somebody out there who saw something, and we’re willing to offer up a substantial reward for good information.”