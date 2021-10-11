Police locate missing East Idaho man Idaho Falls Police Department press release Oct 11, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Richard “Tim” Wauhob Idaho Falls Police Department photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save UPDATERichard “Tim” Wauhob has been found, safe and unharmed.ORIGINAL STORYThe Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for 77-year-old Richard “Tim” Wauhob, who has dementia and may be confused about where he is. Story continues below video Mr. Wauhob left his residence in the area of Linden Park Elementary School between 3:00 and 5:00 a.m. this morning and has not been seen since.He is believed to be wearing a red flannel shirt and jeans.The photo attached is a recent photo, however Mr. Wauhob recently shaved his beard so should be relatively clean shaven at this time.Anyone who has information about Mr. Wauhob’s current whereabouts or who has seen him this morning is asked to immediately contact Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch at (208) 529-1200. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Richard Wauhob Police Clothing Photo Idaho Falls Police Department Jeans Shirt Flannel Recommended for you