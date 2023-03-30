A local street crew worker was injured after sheriff’s deputies say he was struck by a woman who was operating her cell phone while driving.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to the Ammon Division responded with Ammon and Idaho Falls Fire officials to the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Tiebreaker and Matchpoint drives, the sheriff’s office said in a Thursday news release.
The call came into dispatch at approximately 4:30 p.m. reporting that a vehicle struck a City of Ammon street crew employee who was directing traffic around a crew repairing potholes.
Deputies and emergency medical responders arrived on scene and treated the injured man, ultimately transporting him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls with possible internal injuries, the release said.
Through investigation, deputies determined the man was using a handheld stop/slow sign to direct traffic around where the repairs were being made when the vehicle struck him and an Ammon city vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
The driver of the vehicle, Jessica Hidalgo, 35, had apparently been looking at her cell phone when the crash occurred, deputies said, adding that she was subsequently cited for misdemeanor inattentive driving and released from the scene.
“The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists how important it is to make paying attention to your driving a priority at all times,” the release said. “This is especially true during this time of year when seasonal road damage is more prevalent as the ground thaws and crews are out making road repairs. Always slow down and take your time when you see construction areas, emergency cones and warning lights. Expect that traffic could be slowing down or diverted, and be patient as road crews and emergency personnel work to keep traffic flowing safely.”
