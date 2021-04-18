POCATELLO — A local mother is in jail after her young child was found unsupervised wandering a park near downtown Pocatello.
Justine Khalil Rickard, 33, of Pocatello, has been charged with injury to a child and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, after her 4-year-old daughter was found alone at Centennial Park along the Portneuf River in Pocatello Saturday afternoon, police said.
Pocatello police said they were alerted by local residents around 2:30 p.m. Saturday that the child was walking around Centennial Park unsupervised.
Responding police officers found the child and waited at the park with the child for about 30 minutes in attempt to locate her parents before bringing her back to Pocatello police headquarters while they also continued to try and determine the child's identity. The child was scared and wouldn't provide much information initially to Pocatello police.
Police were still unable to identify the child or her parents several hours after locating her in the park, and ultimately contacted Child Protective Services who declared the child to be in imminent danger and placed the child with a temporary foster home.
Around 5 p.m. Saturday, Pocatello police posted on social media that they had found the child at Centennial Park and within minutes local residents called in to identify Rickard as the child's mother.
Pocatello police said they tracked down Rickard at her home in the 800 block of South Arthur Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Saturday. Upon their arrival, police saw the front door to the residence was open and located Rickard sleeping on a couch in the front room, said police, adding that they located a fully-melted carton of ice cream beside her.
Rickard initially told police that her daughter was with the child's father and then said she had dropped her daughter off with her own father at the park, police said. Police called Rickard's father who explained there was no arrangement for him to care for his granddaughter and that for quite some time now he has been concerned for his granddaughter's welfare.
Rickard was subsequently placed under arrest for felony injury to a child for leaving her 4-year-old daughter unsupervised at the park.
Police then asked Rickard if she would like to take her purse with her to jail and she said she would, police said. During a search of the purse, police located suspected heroin, meth and other items of drug paraphernalia in in her possession, which resulted in the felony drug charge.
Rickard was transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello on Saturday. On Monday, Rickard appeared in front of 6th District Judge Thomas Clark who ordered she be released from jail on her own recognizance.
The felony injury to a child and felony drug possession charges are Rickard's first criminal charges as an adult in Idaho, according to court records.
Police said that while the 4-year-old was at police headquarters they could tell the child was hungry so they got her a Happy Meal from McDonald's as well as a lollipop. Police dispatchers also cared for the child until she was placed into the custody of child protection services personnel on Saturday evening.
Rickard is due back in court on April 26 for a hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to send her case from magistrate to district court in preparation the case goes to trial.
If convicted of the charges against her, Rickard faces no less than one year and up to 17 years in prison and up to $65,000 in fines.