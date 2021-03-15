A local man was tased and arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase that started at Fort Hall and ended in downtown Pocatello.
Fort Hall police initiated the pursuit around 12:05 a.m. Monday after spotting 54-year-old Ricky Wallace, who they knew had a warrant for his arrest, driving in Fort Hall, authorities said.
When Fort Hall police tried to pull him over, Wallace sped away in his Chevy Camaro and headed southbound on Interstate 15, police said.
Fort Hall police pursued Wallace with the chase reaching speeds of over 100 mph on the freeway as he attempted to escape capture, police said.
Pocatello police successfully deployed spike strips to deflate the tires on Wallace's Camaro at Interstate 15's Pocatello Creek Road exit but Wallace continued driving and exited the interstate at the East Clark Street exit and headed west toward downtown Pocatello, police said.
With police in pursuit Wallace lost control of his Camaro at East Clark Street and Pocatello Avenue. After Wallace's Camaro crossed the sidewalk and smashed through multiple street signs, the car came to a stop when it slammed into a tree on the west side of the intersection.
Wallace then exited his wrecked car and tried to run away from police, authorities said. But Fort Hall officers caught up with him about 30 yards away from the crash scene, tasing him prior to taking him into custody around 12:25 a.m.
Wallace was medically cleared by Pocatello Fire Department paramedics before being transported by police to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello, where he's currently being held.
Police temporarily shut down the Pocatello Avenue and East Clark Street intersection while they collected evidence.
Police are expected to release more information on the chase later Monday morning, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.