A local man led police on a high-speed chase from Pocatello to Blackfoot on Sunday evening and was Tased by officers when he wouldn't surrender, authorities said.
The incident began when Pocatello police were called to a domestic violence incident at a residence in the Bench Road area of Pocatello around 8:45 p.m.
Police said that when they arrived at the scene, the suspect had already left so they began searching for him.
Police located the suspect driving his Chevrolet sedan nearby at Fairgrounds Road and Venture Way and pulled him over.
The suspect initially stopped his car for police but then reportedly sped away and a chase ensued onto multiple Pocatello streets before entering Interstate 15.
The suspect, who was alone in his car, headed north on the freeway with several police vehicles in pursuit.
When he exited Interstate 15 at the south Blackfoot exit around 9 p.m., Pocatello police performed a PIT maneuver, which resulted in the suspect's car becoming hung up and disabled on the edge of a cattle guard on the freeway's off-ramp.
The man still wouldn't surrender even with his car inoperable and he was subsequently Tased by Pocatello police and taken into custody, authorities said.
The man, who was unarmed, did not require medical attention after being Tased, police said.
The Interstate 15 south Blackfoot exit was temporarily shut down because of the incident.
As of 11 p.m. Sunday the man remained in Pocatello police custody but was expected to be booked into Bannock County Jail soon on charges related to the chase and the domestic violence incident, authorities said.
Pocatello police were assisted during the chase by Chubbuck and Fort Hall police, Bingham County sheriff's deputies and Idaho State Police.
More information on the incident is expected to be released on Monday so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
