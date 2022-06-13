POCATELLO — Police say they have arrested a local man for firing a gun at a home near Idaho State University.
Christopher Simpkins, 28, of Pocatello, was arrested without incident early Monday evening by police at the state probation office on Yellowstone Avenue, authorities said.
Simpkins has been charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm at a home, police said.
He is currently in the custody of Pocatello police but will soon be booked into Bannock County Jail.
Police said Simpkins opened fire on a home in the 900 block of South Fourth Avenue early Friday morning.
The gunfire struck the home, which was occupied at the time, but no one was injured.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
