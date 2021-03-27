A Firth man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly choked and hit a woman with her 4-year-old daughter watching.
Bingham County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the residence and met with the victim and her mother, who witnessed the incident.
The victim said Randy Wheeler, 32, had choked her, punched a hole in two doors and headbutted her in the face.
The victim said Wheeler had been behaving strangely since the day before, sitting out in the snow with no shoes and not sleeping. She said he began behaving "crazy" and yelling at her. She said she was on the couch when Wheeler reportedly got on top of her and began choking her. When she attempted to call 911, Wheeler reportedly broke her phone. Her daughter was in the room during the incident.
The mother told the deputy she saw Wheeler on top of the victim. She said he stopped when she yelled at him.
The deputy asked if Wheeler was under the influence of any substance. The victim said she assumed so, and that he used methamphetamine. She said he was also on felony supervision.
The victim's mother said this was not the first time Wheeler had attacked the victim.
The probable cause affidavit states the deputy observed injuries on the victim, including bruising on her face and red marks on her neck.
The deputy interviewed Wheeler at the jail. He admitted to punching a hole in the doors at the residence but said he had only been trying to hug the victim when her mother entered. He said he was angry and jealous of how close the victim was to her mother.
Wheeler was charged with domestic battery in the presence of a child, punishable with up to 20 years in prison, and attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with intentional destruction of a telecommunication line and malicious injury to property, both misdemeanors.
A no-contact order was issued between Wheeler and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 1 in Bonneville District Court.