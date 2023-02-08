CHUBBUCK — A local man has been charged with multiple felonies after police say he shot at an occupied Chubbuck apartment with an illegally possessed firearm and then engaged in a standoff with SWAT officers for over an hour.
William Ray Elders, 55, of Chubbuck, faces felony charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling following the incident, which began to unfold around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday.
Chubbuck police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 4719 Yellowstone Ave. in Chubbuck after a woman living in one of the apartments called to report that Elders had fired a shot through her front door with a rifle, which officers later determined was actually a shotgun.
The Chubbuck Police Department issued a statement about the incident Wednesday night stating that police were told that Elders fired one round into the occupied apartment while he was standing outside the apartment.
Prior to officers arriving on scene, the suspect had fled to an adjacent apartment and barricaded himself inside, according to the release.
Residents in the 4700 block of Yellowstone Avenue were evacuated as a safety precaution, Yellowstone Avenue from Linden Avenue to Chubbuck Road was shut down, and the Bannock County SWAT team and its armored vehicle were called to the scene along with Chubbuck police, Bannock County sheriff's deputies and state police.
Elders was ultimately taken into custody around 5:20 p.m., according to the release.
No physical injuries were reported and no officers discharged their weapons throughout the event.
After Elders was taken into custody he was transported to the Chubbuck Police Department for an interview and officers obtained a warrant to search his home, police said in its report.
Elders told police that he had been drinking alcohol since 8 a.m. and that he owned a 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun that was loaded with three slugs and was stored behind his front door, according to the report.
Elders told officers he doesn’t really remember any of the details leading up to his arrest because he had not been blackout drunk in 20 years and “and it was possible that he was blackout drunk (on Wednesday),” police said.
Elders was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail following the Chubbuck police investigation.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge Paul Laggis for an arraignment hearing Thursday, during which his bond was set at $75,000.
Elders is due back in court on Feb. 22 for an arraignment hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the three felony charges filed against him, Elders faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $60,000.
