William Elders

William Elders

 Chubbuck Police Department Photo

CHUBBUCK — A local man has been charged with multiple felonies after police say he shot at an occupied Chubbuck apartment with an illegally possessed firearm and then engaged in a standoff with SWAT officers for over an hour.

William Ray Elders, 55, of Chubbuck, faces felony charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling following the incident, which began to unfold around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday.

SWAT in Chubbuck

A Bannock County SWAT team armored vehicle on the scene of the reported shooting in Chubbuck on Wednesday afternoon.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.