POCATELLO — A 31-year-old Pocatello man was arrested on Thursday after police say he forced his way into a local man’s home, held him at gunpoint and stole his motorcycle and tools earlier this week.
Ridge Alban Parsons, who has been charged with felony robbery, grand theft and burglary following the incident, allegedly called the victim to boast about the theft while police were at the home investigating, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Friday.
The investigation began on March 6 when Pocatello police were dispatched to a Pocatello home near Idaho State University for the report of a burglary.
Upon arrival, police interviewed the victim who said Parsons showed up to his home around 3 a.m. armed with a 9mm pistol with an extended magazine and demanded he give him the key and title to his motorcycle, police said.
The victim told police Parsons took the motorcycle as well as a battery and several power tools from his garage before punching him in the face and leaving, according to police reports. Parsons also threatened the man with the pistol, police said.
The victim received a phone call from Parsons while police were on the scene investigating the incident, and the officers requested that he talk to Parsons on the speakerphone, police said.
Parsons told the victim that he was lucky it was him who handled the situation instead of somebody else or it could have been worse, adding that he worked for people who told him to take Parsons with him following the robbery, police said.
Parsons said he told his bosses that he stole all of the man’s belongings and beat him up, and that he should ask someone to punch him in the face so that Parsons’ story would be more believable, according to police reports.
Police documented damage to the man’s garage and lifted fingerprints from an alcoholic beverage container left behind in the garage.
The Pocatello police Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant at Parsons home at 2751 Sonoma Street on Thursday in connection to the home invasion and robbery on March 6, police said.
Parsons was arrested leaving the home before the search warrant was served and incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail.
Subsequent to the search warrant, numerous items of evidentiary value were recovered, including a stolen firearm.
Parsons appeared in front of 6th District Judge Scott Axline on Friday, during which his bond was set at $5,000.
Pocatello police told the Journal on Friday that Parsons has also been charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft and possession of a stolen bank card, all felonies. He has yet to be arraigned on those charges, all of which currently carry a no-bond hold.
Parsons will likely appear in court on Monday to be arraigned on the three new felony charges but also has a preliminary hearing on the felony robbery, grand theft and burglary charges scheduled for March 22. Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him during the preliminary hearing to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the robbery, grand theft and burglary charges, Parsons faces no less than seven years in prison and up to life as well as a fine of up to $105,000.