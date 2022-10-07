Logan Barnett

 Idaho Falls Police Department Photo

UPDATE: Logan Barnett, 30, of Idaho Falls, was located and taken into custody last night, October 6, 2022, shortly before 11:00 p.m. A community member spotted who they believed may be Barnett and contacted law enforcement. Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to the area and located Mr. Barnett in the area of 1500 Sunnyside Road. The first officers to arrive saw Barnett get into a vehicle and saw that vehicle exit a parking lot.

Officers activated the red and blue lights on the patrol vehicle, directing the vehicle to pull over. As the vehicle came to stop, Barnett exited the vehicle and began running from Officers on foot. Officers pursued Barnett, shouting that they were police officers and directing him to stop. After a brief pursuit, Officers caught up to Barnett and assisted him to the ground where he was placed in handcuffs.

