BLACKFOOT — A juvenile male has been taken into custody and has been charged with a hate crime from an incident that occurred at the beginning of April 2023.

A Blackfoot Police Officer learned of a physical battery incident between two students. The Officer quickly investigated the incident, concluding that the physical altercation was most likely motivated by race. This incident appears to be an isolated incident that did not happen on school grounds or while school was in session.

