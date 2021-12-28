POCATELLO — Local police are asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals involved in a road rage incident in which a woman was threatened with what appeared to be a handgun, police said.
Pocatello police around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 received the report of a road rage incident on US Highway 30 in Pocatello in which the alleged victim, a woman whom police are not naming, reported being threatened with a handgun, police said.
The woman said she was driving on Highway 30 and may have cut off a blue SUV as she reached a section of the road in which two lanes merge into one, police said.
After merging, the passenger in the blue SUV leaned out of the window, pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the woman and mouthed the words, “bang, bang,” police said.
Afraid for her life, the woman dialed 911 and turned north off of Highway 30 but the blue SUV began following her, police said.
The woman pulled over and the driver of the blue SUV attempted to box in her vehicle, police said. The woman began reading the license plate of the vehicle, at which point the driver of the car backed up in an attempt to obscure her view of the license plate, according to police.
A Pocatello police dispatcher told the woman to drive to the police department and along the route the blue SUV stopped following her, police said.
The woman described the passenger of the vehicle who allegedly threatened her as a light-skinned Hispanic man in his mid 20’s with a scrawny build wearing a black winter cap. Additionally the woman said the man had brown eyes that were puffy underneath and yellow, poorly maintained teeth.
She described the driver of the blue SUV as white female in her early to mid 20’s with long, curly red hair and blue eyes wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black leggings.
Pocatello police are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.