Case Wade McBride, 28, most recently of Las Vegas, last made contact with a friend on Dec. 2 to make arrangements to come back to East Idaho. His family has filed a missing persons report in Las Vegas and is trying to find him.
An East Idaho family is asking for the public’s help in locating their 28-year-old son, who disappeared earlier this month in Las Vegas.
Case Wade McBride was last seen in Las Vegas where he had been living. He last made contact with a friend via social media on Dec. 2 to make arrangements to come back to East Idaho, according to his sister Megan White.
A missing person’s report for McBride was filed in Las Vegas on Dec. 20.
McBride is described as being white, 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has dirty blonde or brown hair, both ears gauged, a piercing in the center of his bottom lip and possibly facial hair, White said.
Story continues below video
McBride also has several tattoos, including a shrunken head with its eyes and mouth sewn shut on his left forearm, a family tree on his left hand, the words “No Fear No Faith” on his right chest and a dagger in front of his right ear.
McBride’s family says he does not have a car or a phone.
McBride has ties to Pocatello, Blackfoot and Idaho Falls and may have been trying to make it back to East Idaho.
If anyone has any information about McBride’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Police Department at 702-828-2907 or your local police department.