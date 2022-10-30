Billboard

Rep. Dustin Manwaring's billboard at Pocatello and South Third avenues in Pocatello pictured after being vandalized this weekend.

 Photo provided by Rep. Dustin Manwaring

America's increasingly ugly political climate that on Friday made headlines with a man assaulting the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has now reared its head in Pocatello.

State Rep. Dustin Manwaring's downtown Pocatello billboard supporting his re-election campaign was vandalized this weekend with a spray-painted death threat against him.

