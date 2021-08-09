Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
On Monday, August 9, 2021, at 6:17 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle fatality crash on State Highway 39 at W 2200 S, just south of Aberdeen.
Jose Risendez-Rincon, 26, of Mexico, was driving southbound on Highway 39 in a 1986 Nissan D21 pickup truck. Jose Ruiz Aguirre, 44, of American Falls, was driving northbound on Highway 39 in a 2013 Ford F150. Risendez-Rincon crossed over center line striking Ruiz Aguirre head on. The vehicles came to rest on the roadway where the Nissan caught fire.
Ruiz Aguirre was transported by ground ambulance to Power County Hospital in American Falls. Jose Ruiz Lopez, 24, of American Falls, a passenger in the 2013 Ford F150, was transported by private vehicle to Power County Hospital. Aguirre was later transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
Story continues below video
Ruiz Aguirre and Ruiz Lopez were both wearing seatbelts. Risendez Rincon was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.
The roadway was blocked for approximately 4 hours while crews worked to clear the scene of the crash.
This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.