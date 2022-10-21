Police at school

Pocatello police vehicles at Alameda Middle School in response to Thursday's report of a possible adduction of a child that later turned out to be unfounded.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

Through further investigation, we were able to determine that incident was not an attempted abduction. The vehicle referenced in earlier releases was in the area, but was not involved in the incident, and the report of an armed suspect was unfounded. School District 25 as well as the Idaho State University will be notified of the positive outcome of the investigation. We wish to thank all who were involved in assisting with the investigation.

