Pocatello police say this person is a suspect in vandalism incidents at 10 local businesses.
UPDATE
The suspect has been identified. We would like to thank the public for their help in this investigation.
ORIGINAL STORY
POCATELLO — Between 8/10/23 at 9:00 p.m. and 8/11/23 at 6:30 a.m., an unknown subject vandalized 10 businesses in the Pocatello area.
The vandalisms occurred from the 200 block of North 3rd Ave. to the 700 block of Yellowstone Ave.
The Pocatello Police Department requests business owners in that area to check surveillance video they may have of the suspect.
A photo of the suspect has been attached to this news release.
If you locate any footage of the incidents or are able to identify the suspect, please contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
