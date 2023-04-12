Police car on the street
Coeur d’Alene police have identified the two men involved in a shooting at a shopping center that left one man suspected of prowling a vehicle dead and the shooter injured last week.

According to Coeur d’Alene police Capt. Dave Hagar, 74-year-old James Dean, of Priest Lake, was walking back to his truck with his wife after leaving the shopping center on the 200 block of West Canfield Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. Friday when he spotted a man inside the truck. Hagar identified the man as Shane Brown, 30, of Sandpoint.

