Just after 5pm last night, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the Snake River in Freeman Park to a reported body found in the water.
Emergency Personnel arrived and were taken by Reporting Parties to an area just downstream from Freeman Park where the victim was floating near the bank.
Fire Personnel were able to pull the victim from the water as Deputies began their investigation at the scene.
Today Detectives located family of the victim that identified him as 41 year old Nicholas D. Fackrell.
Mr. Fackrell had apparently been living homeless in the area and camping along the river bank near Freeman Park.
Results from an autopsy performed this morning in Ada County are still pending and Detectives have not determined an exact cause of death.
There is no indication of foul play at this time, however anyone who knows Mr. Fackrell or has information relating to this case is encouraged to contact Bonneville County Detectives through dispatch at 208-529-1200.
No further information is available.