CALDWELL—On January 26, 2023, a physical fight occurred at Syringa Middle School between two male students in a classroom being taught by Mr. Ettson Arreola, a substitute teacher.

Shortly thereafter, two female students fought one another in the same classroom, also in the custody and presence of Mr. Arreola.

