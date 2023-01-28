CALDWELL—On January 26, 2023, a physical fight occurred at Syringa Middle School between two male students in a classroom being taught by Mr. Ettson Arreola, a substitute teacher.
Shortly thereafter, two female students fought one another in the same classroom, also in the custody and presence of Mr. Arreola.
During these incidents Mr. Arreola, encouraged the students to fight and even video recorded the fight on an electronic device, which was later shared on social media and came to the attention of Caldwell Police Department School Resource Officers.
Detectives worked tirelessly through the night and morning with school officials, parents, witnesses and those involved.
After hours of interviews and investigative follow up, an arrest warrant was issued for Arreola’s arrest.
Caldwell Police detectives subsequently arrested Arreola without incident and charged him with: (4) counts of injury to a child; (1) count of inciting a riot; and (4) violation of juvenile corrections act, encouraging a minor to fight.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Arreola set a timer and encouraged the students to fight for ten seconds, while he recorded it. Fortunately, the students who were involved were not injured.
“The Caldwell School District has zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The personal safety and welfare of each child is of paramount concern to the District. The District has taken immediate steps to ensure the safety of all students. We are providing support for the students involved and are actively cooperating with law enforcement,” said Dr. French, Superintendent of the Caldwell School District.
“Mr. Arreola’s actions tear at the fabric of our community and are reprehensible. The video(s) is appalling, disturbing and unimaginable. This man was entrusted by his community to keep our children safe and provide academic education but he chose to facilitate a fight club in his classroom,” said Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police.
Arreola is restricted from contacting the students involved and any student in the Caldwell School District.
