Chubbuck police are searching for the driver of a black 2019 Nissan Sentra believed to have struck a pedestrian near the Pine Ridge Mall before fleeing the scene on Tuesday afternoon.
CHUBBUCK — A local woman has been identified as the driver of a black 2019 Nissan sedan who struck a pedestrian near the Pine Ridge Mall Tuesday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Breneman Street, which is located between Walmart and the mall.
Police have identified who the driver of the car was and are in communication with the Bannock County Prosecutor's office on potential charges, according to Chubbuck Police Chief Bill Guiberson.
The woman will likely face a felony charge for the incident, but final charging decisions are up to the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office, Guiberson added.
Once charges are filed against the woman, police will release her name and a court summons will be issued against her, said Guiberson, adding that the woman is not currently in police custody.
The pedestrian that was struck was transported to Portneuf Medical Center via Pocatello ground ambulance.
Police have identified the pedestrian as an adult male, but his name is not being released at this time.
The extent of the man's injuries are unknown at this time, though Chubbuck police believe he is expected to survive.
Guiberson said he wants to thank the witnesses who remained on scene after the crash, adding that "those individuals were instrumental in helping us locate the suspect in this case."
