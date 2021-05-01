POCATELLO — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries early Saturday morning when he was struck by a car whose driver subsequently ran from the scene and remains at large, Pocatello police said.
The crash occurred around 1 a.m. at Highway 30 and Philbin Road on the city's north side.
The motorcycle was totaled in the crash and the adult male motorcyclist was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.
His identity and condition have not yet been released.
Following the crash, the driver of the car involved abandoned the vehicle at the scene and ran away before police arrived, authorities said. The car was heavily damaged in the collision.
Police have not yet provided a description of the car's driver.
Police temporarily shut down the Highway 30 and Philbin Road intersection because of the crash.
If you have any information about the collision, please contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100.
