IDAHO FALLS — A heavily armed local man has been arrested after shooting a woman he was holding hostage and then engaging police in a standoff that put an Idaho Falls neighborhood on lockdown, authorities said.
Christopher Kerins, 42, of Idaho Falls, is accused of several offenses that could put him in prison for the rest of his life following a Friday evening incident that left him in Bonneville County Jail and his female domestic partner hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.
The woman, who police say Kerins shot in the leg and foot, is expected to survive. Her name hasn't been released.
Kerins surrendered to police on Friday night while wearing a military style vest containing several magazines of ammunition, authorities said. Police confiscated several firearms from Kerins including AR-15, SKS and .22-caliber rifles, a pistol and shotgun.
The incident involving Kerins began to unfold around 7 p.m. Friday when Idaho Falls police responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 400 block of H Street. A resident of that street called police to report that Kerins' female domestic partner had texted asking for officers to respond. The resident who called police said Kerins and the woman had been "fighting for several days," according to police.
Shortly after arriving, the responding officers heard several gunshots coming from the home Kerins shared with the woman, police said.
Idaho Falls police and a state trooper approached the home, contacted the woman at the backdoor and helped her safely leave the residence, police said.
"The victim had sustained several injuries, including gunshot wounds to her foot and leg, and was transported to a local hospital by an Idaho Falls Ambulance," police said in a press release about the incident.
The female victim told police that Kerins was alone in the house and was armed with several guns, police said.
Police then notified residents in the neighborhood via the AlertSense system to "shelter in place" until the situation with Kerins was resolved.
Police contacted Kerins by phone and he eventually agreed to surrender by coming to the front door of the home and allowing police to place him in handcuffs, authorities said.
Kerins was in possession of a loaded pistol when police arrested him around 7:45 p.m. Friday.
Police subsequently searched the home and found multiple bullet holes in the residence as well as several additional firearms.
Idaho Falls police said in their press release, "Through continued investigation, Idaho Falls Police Detectives learned that in the hours prior to police being called, the male suspect had attacked the victim multiple times and prevented her from leaving the residence. The victim was able to describe the events to investigators, which included that the suspect had punched the victim in the face and chest, attempted to strangle the victim, beat the victim with the butt and barrel of multiple firearms, held the victim at gunpoint, shot weapons inside the residence multiple times including in the direction of the victim, shot the victim in the leg and foot, and committed other acts of violence against the victim. According to the victim, the suspect also forcibly removed a phone from the victim in order to keep the victim from calling 911. According to the victim, the male made statements that the victim understood to mean the male intended to kill her."
Police said that Kerins eventually allowed the victim to contact the neighbor for help.
Kerins is currently being held at the Bonneville County Jail on the following offenses: assault with the intent to commit murder, two counts of aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, unlawful discharge of a weapon, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with traumatic injury, strangulation, second degree kidnapping, false imprisonment, sexual battery, robbery, and destruction of a telecommunication line.
"The victim stated that she believed she would have died had officers not been called to the residence," police said in their press release.