POST FALLS — Idaho State Police have arrested and charged a Spokane man with several felonies after he was found driving under the influence of drugs in a stolen car and led police on a high speed chase. During the chase, the man hit one ISP patrol car and two other vehicles. No one was injured during the incident. The arrest occurred after the suspect got out of the stolen vehicle holding a hatchet.
What Happened:
At 4:24 p.m. this afternoon, ISP Troopers responded to a citizen call of a grey Hyundai SUV on eastbound Interstate 90 driving erratically and trying to pass other vehicles between lanes. Troopers learned a vehicle matching that description had been reported stolen in Spokane. The vehicle was located by ISP and officers with Post Falls Police stopped at a red light near I-90 and Seltice Way. A Trooper pulled behind the suspect vehicle, and as the Trooper began giving commands, the driver accelerated, driving back onto I-90 at a high rate of speed.
As the Trooper pursued the suspect vehicle, the suspect hit his brakes causing the Trooper to swerve quickly to avoid a collision. The suspect then collided with the Trooper's vehicle. The suspect led a pursuit in excess of 110 mph on I-90 and later continued driving north on Highway 95. He continued to travel at a high rate of speed and collided with two other vehicles. Later, successful spike strips slowed his vehicle near Garwood Road. The collisions caused minor damage and no injuries.
At Garwood Road and Highway 95, the suspect stopped and as he got out of the vehicle, Troopers could see he was holding a hatchet. A Kootenai County deputy on scene deployed a Taser and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
Investigating Troopers were able to identify the suspect as a fugitive from Washington State, and found evidence indicating he was under the influence of drugs during the incident. After being evaluated and cleared by medical personnel on scene, Idaho State Police booked the suspect into the Kootenai County Jail.
Arrested: Jonathon D. Lewis, 33, Spokane
Charged: Driving Under the Influence (m)
Possession of Stolen Property (F)
Eluding (F)
Assault or Battery on an officer (F) 2 counts
Fugitive Warrant
Providing false information to officers (m)
Possession of drug paraphernalia (m)
Assisting Idaho State Police in locating and taking this suspect into custody were deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff Office and officers with Post Falls, Coeur d'Alene and Spokane Police.