POCATELLO — Police arrested two fugitives following a vehicle pursuit and then foot chase on Tuesday in Pocatello.
The incident began to unfold around 5:15 p.m. when a Pocatello police patrol officer attempted to stop a Subaru SUV for a traffic offense at South Fifth Avenue and East Logan Street near Idaho State University.
But the Subaru would not pull over and a chase ensued, police said.
The Subaru headed northbound on South Fifth and then crossed into downtown Pocatello via Benton Street.
The chase continued on various streets in downtown Pocatello until the driver of the Subaru stopped his vehicle in the 700 block of West Bonneville Street and he and his female passenger attempted to flee on foot, police said.
Pocatello police exited their vehicles and chased down the pair, quickly catching up with them and placing them under arrest.
Police identified the driver of the Subaru as Cade Miller, 27, of Fort Hall. He was wanted on a state Department of Correction parole violation warrant, police said.
Police identified his female passenger as Alme Otto, 25, of Pocatello. Police said she also had a warrant for her arrest.
Police added that Miller and Otto will face new charges for fleeing officers on Tuesday.
Neither Miller nor Otto was armed at the time of their arrest, police said.
Both fugitives have been booked into Bannock County Jail on their respective warrants, authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.