POCATELLO — Police arrested two fugitives following a vehicle pursuit and then foot chase on Tuesday in Pocatello.
Cade Miller, 27, of Fort Hall, and Alme Otto, 25, of Pocatello, were arrested and charged with numerous felonies following the chases, court records show.
The incident began to unfold around 5:15 p.m. when the officers with the Pocatello Police Narcotics Task Force observed Miller, whom they knew had several outstanding warrants, enter a gray 2008 Subaru Tribeca near the intersection of East Humboldt Street and South Fourth Avenue, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Wednesday.
Officers attempted to stop the Subaru SUV because of Miller’s warrants at East Dillon Street and South Third Avenue near Idaho State University, but he would not pull over and a chase ensued, police said.
Miller fled westbound on East Dillon Street, nearly struck a Pocatello Police cruiser head on near the 1200 block of South Fourth Avenue and eventually crossed into downtown Pocatello via Benton Street, according to the police.
The chase continued on various streets in downtown Pocatello until Miller crashed the Subaru into a tree and snow bank on the 700 block of West Bonneville Street where he and his female passenger, later identified as Otto, attempted to flee on foot, police said.
Pocatello police exited their vehicles and chased down the pair, quickly catching up with them and placing them under arrest. Both were transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Officers searched the vehicle and located numerous items of drug paraphernalia as well as partial blue pills believed to contain fentanyl, police said. Inside a bag that officers noted had Otto’s name written on it, police located two bank cards that did not belong to her, said police, adding that the owner of the cards was contacted and wished to pursue charges against her.
Officers also fielded a call shortly after the suspects were apprehended and were informed the Subaru Miller was driving had just been reported stolen, according to the report.
Miller, who was wanted on a state Department of Correction parole violation warrant, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, concealment of evidence, receiving or transferring stolen property and eluding police, all felonies. He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Otto, who was wanted on a felony warrant out of Bingham County, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possessing a stolen financial card, all felonies. She was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Neither Miller nor Otto was armed at the time of their arrest, said police, though officers did locate 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition in the vehicle when it was searched.
Miller and Otto appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge Steven Thomsen for separate arraignment hearings Wednesday, during which Miller’s bond was set at $75,000 and Otto’s bond was set at $10,000.
Both Miller and Otto are due back in court for separate preliminary hearings on March 14, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against them to elevate the cases from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of all the felony charges against them, Miller faces up to 32 years in prison and a fine of up to $135,000 while Otto faces no less than two and up to 24 years in prison and a fine of up to $115,000.
Additionally, prosecutors filed two felony enhancement charges against Miller, one for being a persistent violator of the law and another for allegedly using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime, in this case the Subaru.
The enhancements could extend any prison sentence levied against him by at least 20 years and up to life in prison.
