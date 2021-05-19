POCATELLO — Police tasered a fugitive at a Pocatello church on Wednesday evening after he allegedly resisted arrest.
The incident began to unfold around 7:30 p.m. when Pocatello police were called to Caldwell Park near Idaho State University to check on a man crying for help.
When officers arrived at the park they could not locate the man calling for help but they were approached by members of the Mormon church located across the street from the park on the 100 block of South 7th Avenue.
The church members told police that a suspicious man had entered their church and they wanted the officers to check on him.
Police said they searched the church and located the man, who turned out to have a warrant for his arrest for battery.
Police said that when the man resisted arrest they tasered him and subsequently took him into custody.
Pocatello Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and medically cleared the man before he was transported to Bannock County Jail where he's currently being held.
The man's name has not yet been released.
Police said they do not think the man they arrested is the same man who was reportedly calling for help at Caldwell Park.
After tasering and arresting the wanted man inside the church, police searched the park a second time for the man calling for help but could not find him.