POCATELLO — Police tased a fugitive at a Pocatello church on Wednesday evening after he allegedly resisted arrest.
The incident began to unfold around 7:30 p.m. when Pocatello police were called to Caldwell Park near Idaho State University to check on a man crying for help.
When officers arrived at the park they could not locate the man calling for help but they were approached by members of the Mormon church located across the street from the park on the 100 block of South Seventh Avenue.
The church members told police that a suspicious man had entered their church and they wanted the officers to check on him.
Police said they searched the church and located the suspicious individual, 30-year-old Lamar Richard Williams of Pocatello, who turned out to have a warrant for his arrest for battery.
Police said that when Williams resisted arrest, they tased him and subsequently took him into custody.
After arresting Williams, police said they searched him and found a substance believed to be meth in his possession.
Pocatello Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and medically cleared Williams before he was transported to Bannock County Jail where he's currently being held.
In addition to the warrant for his arrest, Williams is facing charges of resisting arrest and drug possession for the incident at the Mormon church.
Police said they do not think Williams is the same man who was reportedly calling for help at Caldwell Park.
After tasing and arresting Williams inside the church, police searched the park a second time for the man who had been calling for help but they could not find him.