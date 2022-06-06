A fugitive was arrested Saturday afternoon following a lengthy high-speed chase that began on Pocatello’s north side and ended near McCammon, police said.
Matthew Robert Chaffin, 30, of Chubbuck, was arrested on three outstanding warrants and also faces felony charges of eluding police, destruction of evidence, possession of a controlled substance and battery on a police officer, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
He was also charged with misdemeanor resisting and obstructing, court records show.
The incident started around 3:28 p.m. Saturday when the Pocatello police street crimes unit informed other officers that a wanted suspect, later identified as Chaffin, was possibly driving a white Ford Ranger pickup truck in the area of Hawthorne and Alameda roads in Pocatello, police records show.
Chaffin was not identified as the driver of the white Ford pickup truck initially, but when police ran the vehicle’s license plates it came back registered to a red Nissan Titan, said police, adding that when an officer attempted to pull over the white Ford pickup truck on North Main Street Extension near Garrett Way Chaffin fled, reaching speeds in excess of 80 mph, according to police records.
Pocatello police said they continued pursuing the fugitive through downtown Pocatello and then onto South Fourth Avenue and then onto Interstate 15 southbound, where speeds reached 96 mph. Police said Chaffin threw a dark colored bag out of the window on Interstate 15 that was recovered by law enforcement.
Chaffin then exited the freeway at McCammon and headed east on Highway 30. About 20 minutes from when the pursuit began, Chaffin pulled over on Highway 30 east of McCammon, exited the car and held a knife to his own throat, police said.
It wasn’t until a Pocatello police officer removed a 40mm less-lethal firearm from the vehicle and pointed it at Chaffin that he dropped the knife and surrendered to the pursuing Pocatello police, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Idaho State Police troopers, authorities said.
Chaffin continued to be combative with officers, headbutting and denting the hood of a patrol car before he was placed in a WRAP restraining device, police said. While Chaffin was being placed in the WRAP device he struck at least one officer in the arm and leg and spit at the others on scene, police said.
Once Chaffin was placed in the back of the patrol car, he continued to act erratically, police said, and was banging his head against the metal bars and the rear windows in the back seat of the patrol car, police said.
Officers then attempted to place Chaffin in the backseat of a different patrol vehicle that was compatible with the WRAP device, and in the process, Chaffin headbutted one of the officers, according to police reports.
Chaffin was cleared by Pocatello Fire Department emergency medical personnel and then transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello, police said.
Chaffin’s outstanding warrants were related to felony charges in Bannock County of grand theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with the four new felony charges following the incident Saturday.
Chaffin appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which his bond was set at $50,000.
He is due back in court on June 14 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level.
If convicted of the four new felony charges filed as a result of Saturday’s incident, Chaffin faces up to 22 years in prison and a fine of up to $125,000.