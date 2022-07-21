Peter Lewis

Peter Lewis

IDAHO FALLS — Early this morning, July 21, Idaho Falls Police Officers, and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies located Peter Lewis, a known fugitive who recently did not return to Bonneville County Jail after court order furlough. After a lengthy high-speed pursuit that ended in Madison County, Lewis was arrested on several warrants and new charges including Felony Attempt to Elude a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Felony Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Felony Aggravated Assault after firing a 9mm weapon several times at pursuing officers.

The incident began at approximately 2:45 a.m. when detectives from the IFPD and Bonneville County Special Investigations Units located Lewis driving a blue Honda civic in the area of John Adams Parkway and Woodruff Avenue. Detectives attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle by activating their emergency red and blue police lights and sirens, however Lewis did not comply and began to drive recklessly at high speeds attempting to evade police.