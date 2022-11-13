University of Idaho deaths

Police investigate the deaths of four University of Idaho students at a home near the school's Moscow campus on Sunday.

 Zach Wilkinson Photo

MOSCOW — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found Sunday in a home near the school's Moscow campus.

Police and the university's president are calling the deaths homicides.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.