MOSCOW — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found Sunday in a home near the school's Moscow campus.
Police and the university's president are calling the deaths homicides.
"It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of homicide," said University of Idaho President Scott Green in a Sunday Facebook post. "The Moscow Police Department is investigating and the families of these students have been notified. We continue to actively aid law enforcement’s efforts. (The Moscow Police Department) does not believe there is an active threat. We are grateful for the support of the community and the ongoing efforts of the Police Department. The university is committed to supporting students and families during this difficult time."
Moscow police said they discovered the deceased students at 11:58 a.m. Sunday when officers responded to a report about an unconscious individual on King Road, a block from campus.
"Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased," Moscow police stated in a Sunday news release about the homicides.
The discovery prompted the University of Idaho to warn students to shelter in place for about an hour until police determined there was no active threat to others in the region.
Moscow police have provided few details about the deaths besides saying the homicide investigation is ongoing and they're searching for a suspect. Police said anyone with information about the case should call 208-882-COPS.
The names of the deceased students have not yet been released.
Green said that all University of Idaho classes will be cancelled on Monday but the university's campuses will remain open. Classes will resume on Tuesday, he said.
"An event of this magnitude can understandably have significant impacts on those left behind," Green stated via Facebook. "As Vandals, we must come together and lift each other up. If you are worried about a student or employee and are unsure of what to do, please file a VandalCare report."
Green said that counseling is available for all university students and employees impacted by the tragedy.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of our students as the Vandal Family mourns their loss," he stated.
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News contributed to this report.
