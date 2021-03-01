POCATELLO — Police are concerned that a man suffering from dementia who walked away from a Pocatello assisted living center on Monday afternoon might not survive the below-freezing overnight temperatures if he's not located soon.
Alexander Edmo, 61, went missing from Rosetta Assisted Living on Delphic Way around 3:45 p.m.
He suffers from dementia and is recovering from a recent head injury, police said.
Police said Edmo left Rosetta Assisted Living without permission wearing a black beanie cap and gray sweatshirt, clothing not sufficiently warm enough to be outdoors overnight.
The National Weather Service forecast for Pocatello says the mercury will drop to 20 degrees Monday night.
Edmo is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.
Edmo was previously in the news in December when he was the victim of an assault during which he was stabbed several times.
If you have any information on Edmo's whereabouts, please contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100.